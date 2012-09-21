Sep 21Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessels 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) THALASSINI AXIA STWWS I.COAL ----- ----- 20/09 nil 35,241 nil 19,758
2) HOA LU STAMJ Salt ----- ----- 18/09 2,259 nil nil 5,010
3) NEPTYTANK STJFS Palm Oil ----- ----- 18/09 nil 8,319 nil 481
4) GOOD PRECEDEN STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 18/09 nil 31,257 nil 18,137
5) GEM OF PARADIP STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 15/09 nil 34,733 nil 4,891
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT MTM ROTTE STJMB Acid nil 20,000 nil ----- 12/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M VGEM OF ENNORE STPSL T.Coal nil 55,736 nil 21/09
2) M VBANOS A STAMJ Sugar(Raw) nil 19,500 nil 21/09
3) M VIKAN PARANG STSPS Lime nil 55,115 nil 21/09
4) M VMUTHA SUPREME STMMT General 2,300 nil nil 22/09
5) M VBLUE ETERNITY STTVT Peas nil 15,000 nil 22/09
6) M VJIN XIANG STVSP Peas nil 16,468 nil 22/09
7) M VOEL KOCHI STRLY CNTR nil nil nil 22/09
8) M VMUTHA PIONEER STMMT General nil 2,300 nil 22/09
9) M TGAZ FRATERNITY SWSL Lpg nil 8,800 nil 23/09
10) M VCHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal nil 40,975 nil 23/09
11) M TJAVA PALM STJFS Palm nil 7,000 nil 23/09
12) M VGENIUS STAR I STAMJ Salt 10,000 nil nil 23/09
13) M TMT CHEMI STRAS Phosphoric nil 7,250 nil 23/09
14) M VVERA STASA Machinaries nil 26,404 nil 24/09
15) M VFU RONG SONG STPSA Rock nil 22,400 nil 25/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.