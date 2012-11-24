Nov 24Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) STELLA BEAUTY STAMJ Gl Cargo 22/11 ----- ----- 277 nil nil 5,723 2) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo 21/11 ----- ----- 1,744 nil nil 556 3) COLUMBIA D STSHS CuCon 22/11 ----- ----- nil 24,081 nil 11,081 4) DOGAN BEY STJFS Logs 23/11 ----- ----- nil 4,069 nil 1,782 5) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 23/11 ----- ----- nil nil 12,075 6) CHEM BULLDOG STJMB S Acid 21/11 ----- ----- 10,369 nil nil 9,631 7) SULEYMAN PASLI STULA Gypsum 22/11 ----- ----- 26,448 nil nil 1,052 8) TAMIL ANNA STPSL Coal 23/11 ----- ----- nil 14,507 nil 29,676 9) GEM OF ENNORE STPSL Coal 24/11 ----- ----- nil 2,010 nil 53,324 10) COURCHEVILLE SWSL Lpg 23/11 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 2,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - OKTEM AKSOY STSHS Cu.Concentr nil 36,803 nil 22/11 --- 2) MV - RAJIV GANDHI STCHK CNTR nil nil n.a. 23/11 --- 3) MV - ST JOHN GLORYSTJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 24/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - OEL KUTCH STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 24/11 2) MT - SYNNOVE STAMJ Sulp Acid 16,500 nil nil 25/11 3) MV - CHENNAI STPSL Coal nil 49,223 nil 26/11 4) MT - KIEL ATIC Furnace Oil nil 5,745 nil 27/11 5) MV - META STVSP MOP nil 15,750 nil 28/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.