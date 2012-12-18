Dec 18Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) JANG JA SAN STJFS Sugar 10/12 ---- ---- 8,115 nil nil 3,885 2) GLORIOUS SAWARA STSHS Cu.Con 18/12 ---- ---- nil ---- nil ---- 3) AFRICAN EAGLE STIOS Cu.Con 15/12 ---- ---- nil 9,938 nil 902 4) ARCADIA STBEN R.Phos 16/12 ---- ---- nil 22,310 nil 26,040 5) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 18/12 ---- ---- nil nil ---- 6) BITTERN STSPS I.Coal 18/12 ---- ---- nil ---- nil ---- 7) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 17/12 ---- ---- nil 36,164 nil 9,295 8) ARIETTA STESS T.Coal 17/12 ---- ---- nil 3,177 nil 51,823 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV FRIENDSHIP V SVPSL Rock Phos. nil 28,200 nil 12/12 --- 2) MV VILA BARGE 4 SVRAS Stone 3,200 nil nil 13/12 --- 3) MV VILA BARGE3 SVRAS Stone Agg 5,000 nil nil 13/12 --- 4) MT CARIBBEAN SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,940 nil 15/12 --- 5) MV MAPLE PEARL SVRAS Ilmenite nil 21,769 nil 16/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 18/12 2) MV MUTHA SVAMA Gen Cargo nil nil 2,250 19/12 3) MV CHENNAI SELVAM SVPOO T.Coal nil 45,678 nil 19/12 4) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 19/12 5) MV ANAKENA SVPSL Machinaries nil 658 nil 19/12 6) MV THANH THUY SVVLR Oil Cake nil 4,800 nil 20/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.