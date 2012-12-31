Dec 31Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HOA NAM STAMJ Copra 29/12 ----- ----- 2,750 2,750 nil 3,750 2) INLACO BRAVE STAMJ Gl Cargo 27/12 ----- ----- 8,800 nil nil 700 3) MAIDEN VOYAGE STAMJ I.Coal 29/12 ----- ----- nil 52,460 nil 2,545 4) TPC AUCKLAND STHRC Logs 27/12 ----- ----- nil 10,731 nil 2,784 5) GLORIOUS SENTOSA STPSA Logs 27/12 ----- ----- nil 21,738 nil 6,797 6) INDIRA GANDHI STCHK CNTR 31/12 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 7) KASUGTA ATIC S.Acid 29/12 ----- ----- 8,328 nil nil 10,672 8) CH DORIS STPSA Cu.Con 29/12 ----- ----- nil 14,404 nil 14,392 9) CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal 29/12 ----- ----- nil 23,131 nil 18,977 10) OCEAN VENUS STRAS T.Coal 26/12 ----- ----- nil 47,038 nil 10,664 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV BONTHI II STHRC G Cargo 3,700 nil nil 27/12 --- 2) MV MIMI SELMER STSHS Cu.Concen nil 10,879 nil 27/12 --- 3) MV IOANNIS THEO STBEN I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 28/12 --- 4) MV JAL VAHINI STAMJ Logs nil 7,150 nil 28/12 --- 5) MV PACIFIC TRUST STSPS I.Coal nil 31,580 nil 28/12 --- 6) MV ANEMOS STRAS Ilmenite 25,000 nil nil 29/12 --- 7) MV IKAN SAGAI STPSA Gypsum nil 30,250 nil 29/12 --- 8) MV PHU AN 36 STAMJ G Cargo 4,850 nil nil 30/12 --- 9) MV STELLA BEAUTY STAMJ G Cargo 5,900 nil nil 30/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 31/12 2) MV MUTHA PIONEER STMMT G Cargo 2,300 nil nil 31/12 3) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 31/12 4) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/01 5) MV ILIANA STSWL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 03/01 6) MV LONE STPSA Machinar nil 672 nil 03/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.