Jan 07Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) JIN HAI WAN STJFS Palm Oil 06/01----- ----- nil 2,780 nil 5,220 2) IOANNIS THEO STBEN I.Coal 05/01----- ----- 37,514 nil nil 17,486 3) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl.Cargo 06/01----- ----- nil nil nil 2,300 4) INS GARIAL nil Naval vsl 07/01----- ----- nil nil nil 5) PHU AN STAMJ Gl Cargo 05/01----- ----- 3,518 nil nil 1,332 6) RAJIV GANDHI STCHK Cntr 06/01----- ----- nil nil nil 7) SEAPOL ONE STRAS Bunker 01/01----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 8) BALTIC COUGAR STPSA I.Coal 06/01----- ----- nil 14,500 nil 38,300 9) ICGS VEERA nil n.a n.a. ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 10) SANMAR PHO STPSL T.Coal 03/01----- ----- nil 41,297 nil 12,114 11) VISHVA BAND STPSL T.Coal 03/01----- ----- nil 34,942 nil 9,571 12) GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg 04/01----- ----- nil 7,336 nil 1,464 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - ILIANA STSWL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 03/01 --- 2) MV - TAMIL ANNA STPSL I.Coal n.a. n.a. n.a. 04/01 --- 3) MV - HHL KOBE STPSL Machinaries nil 1,323 nil 05/01 --- 4) MT - SWARNA KALASHSTIOC Diesel Oil nil 5,000 nil 06/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - NIAMUN NASIR STHRC Logs nil 6,620 nil 07/01 2) MV - IKAN SERONG STSPS Lime Stones nil 44,250 nil 07/01 3) MV - SAI SUNRISE STSPS Sulphur nil 6,550 nil 07/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.