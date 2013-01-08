Jan 08Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) JIN HAI WAN STJFS P Oil 06/01 ----- ----- nil 5,599 nil 2,401 2) BALTIC COUGAR STPSA I.Coal 07/01 ----- ----- nil 25,500 nil 27,300 3) IOANNIS THEO STBEN I.Coal 05/01 ----- ----- nil 51,420 nil 3,580 4) MUTHA SUPRE STMMT Gl Cargo 06/01 ----- ----- 488 nil nil 1,812 5) HHL KOBE STPSA Mach 08/01 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 6) PHU AN 36 STAMJ Gl Cargo 05/01 ----- ----- nil 4,728 nil 122 7) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 08/01 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) SEAPOL ONE STRAS Bunkers 01/01 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 9) ILIANA STSWL I.Coal 07/01 ----- ----- nil 7,808 nil 47,192 10) SANMAR PHOENIX STPSL T.Coal 03/01 ----- ----- nil 48,948 nil 4,463 11) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 08/01 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 12) SWARNA KALASH STIOC Diesel 07/01 ----- ----- nil 2,992 nil 2,008 13) RAJIV GANDHI STCHK CNTR 06/01 ----- ----- nil nil 4,785 10,305 14) VISHVA BANDHAN STPSL T.Coal 03/01 ----- ----- nil 9,571 nil 44,513 15) GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg 04/01 ----- ----- nil 1,464 nil 8,800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/01 --- 2) MV NIAMUN NASIR STHRC Logs nil 6,620 nil 07/01 --- 3) MV IKAN SERONG STSPS Lime Stones nil 44,250 nil 08/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV STOVE CAMPBELL STULA Gypsum 30,250 nil nil 08/01 2) MV UNION TRADER STSWL I.Coal nil 30,000 nil 08/01 3) MV SAI SUNRISE STSPS Sulphur nil 6,550 nil 08/01 4) MV CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal nil 49,296 nil 08/01 5) MV GRIGORPAN STRAS T.Coal nil 52,998 nil 09/01 6) MT JAG PARWAR STIOC Naptha nil 11,154 nil 09/01 7) MV TVISHA STPST Iron & Steel nil 8,964 nil 10/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.