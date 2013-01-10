Jan 10Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV IMPERATOR STAMJ Salt 10/01 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 2) NIAMUN NASIR STHRC Logs 09/01 ----- ----- nil 1,013 nil 5,607 3) ILIANA STSWL I.Coal 07/01 ----- ----- nil 32,366 nil 22,634 4) IKAN SERONG STSPS L Stone 09/01 ----- ----- nil 19,930 nil 24,320 5) HHL KOBE STPSA Mach 09/01 ----- ----- nil 428 nil 895 6) STOVE CAMPBELL STULA Gypsum 09/01 ----- ----- 8,150 nil nil 22,100 7) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR 09/01 ----- ----- nil nil 10,125 COMP 8) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 10/01 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 9) UNION TRADER STSWL I.Coal 10/01 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 10) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 09/01 ----- ----- nil 16,898 nil 32,398 11) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 08/01 ----- ----- nil 22,949 nil 22,550 12) BALTIC COUGAR STPSA I.Coal 07/01 ----- ----- nil 52,800 nil COMP 13) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 06/01 ----- ----- 2,252 nil nil 48 14) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 08/01 ----- ----- nil nil 37,335 COMP 15) JAG PARWAR STIOC Naptha 09/01 ----- ----- nil 11,154 nil 11,154 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV SAI SUNRISE STSPS Sulphur nil 6,550 nil 08/01 --- 2) MV UNION TRADER STSWL I.Coal nil 30,000 nil 08/01 --- 3) MV GRIGORPAN STRAS T.Coal nil 52,998 nil 09/01 --- 4) MV SVINOY STESS T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 09/01 --- 5) MV VILA BARGE5 STRAS C Mate 3,500 nil nil 09/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal nil 49,619 nil 10/01 2) MV MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 11/01 3) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 11/01 4) MT KASUGTA ATIC S Acid 19,000 nil nil 12/01 5) MT GAS TEXIANA ATIC Vcm nil 4,203 nil 13/01 6) MV ANGELE N STIOS Cu.Con nil 21,700 nil 14/01 7) MV GENCO AUVERGNE STAMJ Cu.Con nil 11,412 nil 15/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.