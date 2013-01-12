Jan 12Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV IMPERATOR STAMJ Salt ----- 10/01 10/01 nil 11,000 nil 7,000 2) NIAMUN NASIR STHRC Logs ----- 09/01 09/01 nil 2,755 nil 3,865 3) ILIANA STSWL I.Coal ----- 10/01 10/01 nil 10,432 nil 54,479 4) UNION TRADER STSWL I.Coal ----- 10/01 10/01 nil 15,314 nil 25,955 5) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo ----- 11/01 11/01 nil 225 nil 2,075 6) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal ----- 09/01 09/01 nil 5,857 nil 43,439 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - GRIGO STRAS T.Coal nil 52,998 nil 09/01 --- 2) MV - SVINOY STESS T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 09/01 --- 3) MV - VILA STRAS Stone nil 3,500 nil 09/01 --- 4) MV - GOOD STPSL T.Coal nil 49,619 nil 09/01 --- 5) MV - CHENN STPSL T.Coal nil 41,933 nil 09/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT KASUGTA ATIC Sulphuric nil 19,000 nil 12/01 2) MT - GAS TEXIANA ATIC cm nil 4,202 nil 13/01 3) MT - GAZ SERENITY SWS Lpg nil 4,800 nil 13/01 4) MVANGELE N STPSA Cu.Con nil 21,700 nil 14/01 5) MV CLIPPER ATHENA STAMJ Cu.Con nil 11,500 nil 14/01 6) MV INLACO STBTL General 9,500 nil nil 14/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.