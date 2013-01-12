Jan 12Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 06
Total Vessles 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV IMPERATOR STAMJ Salt ----- 10/01 10/01 nil 11,000 nil 7,000
2) NIAMUN NASIR STHRC Logs ----- 09/01 09/01 nil 2,755 nil 3,865
3) ILIANA STSWL I.Coal ----- 10/01 10/01 nil 10,432 nil 54,479
4) UNION TRADER STSWL I.Coal ----- 10/01 10/01 nil 15,314 nil 25,955
5) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo ----- 11/01 11/01 nil 225 nil 2,075
6) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal ----- 09/01 09/01 nil 5,857 nil 43,439
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV - GRIGO STRAS T.Coal nil 52,998 nil 09/01 ---
2) MV - SVINOY STESS T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 09/01 ---
3) MV - VILA STRAS Stone nil 3,500 nil 09/01 ---
4) MV - GOOD STPSL T.Coal nil 49,619 nil 09/01 ---
5) MV - CHENN STPSL T.Coal nil 41,933 nil 09/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT KASUGTA ATIC Sulphuric nil 19,000 nil 12/01
2) MT - GAS TEXIANA ATIC cm nil 4,202 nil 13/01
3) MT - GAZ SERENITY SWS Lpg nil 4,800 nil 13/01
4) MVANGELE N STPSA Cu.Con nil 21,700 nil 14/01
5) MV CLIPPER ATHENA STAMJ Cu.Con nil 11,500 nil 14/01
6) MV INLACO STBTL General 9,500 nil nil 14/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.