Jan 21Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BINGO STSAC Maize ----- ----- 19/01 3,165 nil nil 4,270 3) GENCO AUVERGNE STAMJ Cu.Con ----- ----- 20/01 4,976 nil nil 2,712 4) DAHIATUL KALB STHRC Logs ----- ----- 20/01 nil 2,478 nil 12,302 6) FALCON STSPS I.Coal ----- ----- 20/01 nil 5,435 nil 44,740 7) SVINOY STESS T.Coal ----- ----- 18/01 nil 16,665 nil 15,335 8) GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg ----- ----- 20/01 nil 1,000 nil 3,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT GREENWICH STJMB S. Acid 19,000 nil nil ----- 17/01 2) MT - BUNGA STAMJ S. Acid 18,000 nil nil ----- 20/01 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GEM OF PARADIPSTPSL T.Coal nil 39,405 nil 21/01 2) MV OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil na 21/01 3) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 21/01 4) MT THERESA DUA STJFS Palm Oil nil 7,200 nil 21/01 5) MV MUTHA STMMT Gl Cargo nil 2,300 nil 21/01 6) MV GATI MAJESTIC STMSS Logs nil 3,017 nil 22/01 7) MV VISHVA BANDHANSTPSL T.Coal nil 49,159 nil 22/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.