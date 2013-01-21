BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Jan 21Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BINGO STSAC Maize ----- ----- 19/01 3,165 nil nil 4,270 3) GENCO AUVERGNE STAMJ Cu.Con ----- ----- 20/01 4,976 nil nil 2,712 4) DAHIATUL KALB STHRC Logs ----- ----- 20/01 nil 2,478 nil 12,302 6) FALCON STSPS I.Coal ----- ----- 20/01 nil 5,435 nil 44,740 7) SVINOY STESS T.Coal ----- ----- 18/01 nil 16,665 nil 15,335 8) GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg ----- ----- 20/01 nil 1,000 nil 3,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT GREENWICH STJMB S. Acid 19,000 nil nil ----- 17/01 2) MT - BUNGA STAMJ S. Acid 18,000 nil nil ----- 20/01 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GEM OF PARADIPSTPSL T.Coal nil 39,405 nil 21/01 2) MV OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil na 21/01 3) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 21/01 4) MT THERESA DUA STJFS Palm Oil nil 7,200 nil 21/01 5) MV MUTHA STMMT Gl Cargo nil 2,300 nil 21/01 6) MV GATI MAJESTIC STMSS Logs nil 3,017 nil 22/01 7) MV VISHVA BANDHANSTPSL T.Coal nil 49,159 nil 22/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday.