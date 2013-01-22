Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 02, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 2 Nagpur, June 2 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid trend in producing region. Release of stock from stockists and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil also affected prices. Sentiment turned bearish in major edible oil after American soya digam reported downward trend, according to sources. **