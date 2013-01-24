Jan 24Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) THERESA DUA P Oil P Oil 22/01 ----- ----- nil 5,719 nil 1,481 2) BUNGA LAUREL S Acid S Acid 22/01 ----- ----- 6,465 nil nil 11,535 3) DAHIATUL KALBI Logs Logs 20/01 ----- ----- nil 9,479 nil 5,301 4) GATI MAJESTIC Logs Logs 22/01 ----- ----- nil 5,247 nil 1,278 5) OEL SHREYAS CNTR CNTR 24/01 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 6) ST JOHN GLORY CNTR CNTR 23/01 ----- ----- nil nil 12,435 COMP 7) ANNA ELISABETH I.Coal I.Coal 23/01 ----- ----- nil 7,376 nil 22,624 8) VISHVA BANDHAN T.Coal T.Coal 23/01 ----- ----- nil 23,158 nil 26,001 9) GEM OF PARADIP T.Coal T.Coal 22/01 ----- ----- nil 15,821 nil 23,584 10) JAG PARWAR Naptha Naptha 23/01 ----- ----- nil 3,205 nil 7,917 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT GREENWICH PARKSVNRQ S Acid nil 19,000 nil 17/01 ----- 2) MV MUTHA SUPREME SVAMA Gl Cargo nil 2,300 nil 21/01 ----- 3) MT GAZ FRATERNITYSVNRQ Lpg nil nil 3,400 23/01 ----- 4) MV CHENNAI SELVAMSVPOO T.Coal nil nil 49,205 23/01 ----- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SANMAR PHOENIXSVSIL T.Coal nil 49,317 nil 24/01 2) MT VEDIKA PREM SVNRQ Diesel Oil nil 5,920 nil 25/01 3) MV TIGER PEARL TCT CNTR nil nil 1,600 25/01 4) MV PHU AN 36 SVRAS Gl Cargo 4,850 nil nil 25/01 5) MT JAG PRACHI SVNRQ Foil nil 6,971 nil 26/01 6) MV OEL KOCHI TCT CNTR nil n.a. n.a. 26/01 7) MV ALLCARGO ARA SVDSA Iron nil 1,227 nil 27/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.