Jan 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PHU AN STAMJ Gl Cargo 27/01 ----- ----- 2,435 nil nil 2,415 2) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 28/01 ----- ----- 1,571 nil nil 729 3) BUNGA LAUREL STAMJ S Acid 28/01 ----- ----- 15,220 nil nil 2,780 4) SAKURA GLORY STSPS I.Coal 28/01 ----- ----- nil 24,867 nil 30,132 5) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 29/01 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 6) AIGEORGIS STSPS I.Coal 28/01 ----- ----- nil 6,100 nil 43,700 7) SANMAR PHOENIX STPSL T.Coal 27/01 ----- ----- nil 23,015 nil 26,302 8) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 27/01 ----- ----- nil 24,158 nil 25,047 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GATI MAJESTIC SVSJF Gl Cargo 5,900 nil nil 24/01 --- 2) MV TAMIL ANNA SVPOO T.Coal nil 45,551 nil 27/01 --- 3) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/01 --- 4) MT GREENWICH PARKSVNRQ S.Acid 19,000 nil nil 28/01 --- 5) MV STELLA BEAUTY SVVSS Gl Cargo 5,900 nil nil 29/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ALLCARGO ARA SVDSA Iron nil 1,227 nil 29/01 2) MT SUCCESS MARLI SVNRQ S. Acid 15,100 nil nil 29/01 3) MV GUO TOU 103 SVSRL I.Coal nil 55,005 nil 29/01 4) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/01 5) MT PACIFIC SUN SVNRQ P. Acid 6,000 nil nil 31/01 6) MV ROSITA SVTSS Cu.Con nil 12,100 nil 01/02 7) MT UBT OCEAN SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,501 nil 01/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.