Jan 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessels 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) PHU AN STAMJ Gl Cargo 27/01 ----- ----- 2,435 nil nil 2,415
2) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 28/01 ----- ----- 1,571 nil nil 729
3) BUNGA LAUREL STAMJ S Acid 28/01 ----- ----- 15,220 nil nil 2,780
4) SAKURA GLORY STSPS I.Coal 28/01 ----- ----- nil 24,867 nil 30,132
5) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 29/01 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
6) AIGEORGIS STSPS I.Coal 28/01 ----- ----- nil 6,100 nil 43,700
7) SANMAR PHOENIX STPSL T.Coal 27/01 ----- ----- nil 23,015 nil 26,302
8) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 27/01 ----- ----- nil 24,158 nil 25,047
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV GATI MAJESTIC SVSJF Gl Cargo 5,900 nil nil 24/01 ---
2) MV TAMIL ANNA SVPOO T.Coal nil 45,551 nil 27/01 ---
3) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/01 ---
4) MT GREENWICH PARKSVNRQ S.Acid 19,000 nil nil 28/01 ---
5) MV STELLA BEAUTY SVVSS Gl Cargo 5,900 nil nil 29/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV ALLCARGO ARA SVDSA Iron nil 1,227 nil 29/01
2) MT SUCCESS MARLI SVNRQ S. Acid 15,100 nil nil 29/01
3) MV GUO TOU 103 SVSRL I.Coal nil 55,005 nil 29/01
4) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/01
5) MT PACIFIC SUN SVNRQ P. Acid 6,000 nil nil 31/01
6) MV ROSITA SVTSS Cu.Con nil 12,100 nil 01/02
7) MT UBT OCEAN SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,501 nil 01/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.