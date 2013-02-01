Feb 01Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) AIGEORGIS STSPS I COAL 30/01 ----- ----- 4,291 nil nil 599 2) GUO TOU 103 STSPS I COAL 31/01 ----- ----- nil 9,500 nil 45,505 3) GREENWICH PARK STJMB S Acid 29/01 ----- ----- nil 8,360 nil 10,640 4) PHU AN 36 STAMJ Gl Cargo 27/01 ----- ----- 4,291 nil nil 559 5) SANMAR PHOENIX STPSL T.Coal 27/01 ----- ----- nil 43,165 nil 6,152 6) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 30/01 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 7) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR 30/01 ----- ----- nil nil 10,350 COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - TAMIL ANNA SVPOO T.Coal nil 45,551 nil 27/01 --- 2) MV - STELLA BEAUTYSVVSS Gl Cargo 5,900 nil nil 29/01 --- 3) MT - PACIFIC SUN SVNRQ P.Acid 6,000 nil nil 30/01 --- 4) MT - SUCCESS SVNRQ S. Acid 15,100 nil nil 31/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ROSITA SVTSS Cu.Con nil 12,100 nil 01/02 2) MT UBT OCEAN SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,501 nil 01/02 3) MV TIGER PEARL TCT CNTR nil nil 1,600 01/02 4) MV CAPTAINYA SVVLR Cu.Con nil 20,190 nil 01/02 5) MV CMB AD SVSPL Lime Sto nil 32,500 nil 01/02 6) MV RAJIV GANDHI TCT CNTR nil n.a. n.a. 02/02 7) MV HOPE SVHRC Logs nil 6,860 nil 02/02 8) MV MADONNA III SVSIL T.Coal nil 52,800 nil 02/02 9) MT ARTISTRY SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 3,500 nil 02/02 10) MV FESCO SMOLENSKSVSRL I.Coal nil 30,000 STSRL 04/02 11) MT MT CHEMICAL SVNRQ C. Soda 7,500 nil STRAS 05/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.