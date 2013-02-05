BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 05Port conditions of Titicorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo 04/02 ----- ----- 380 nil nil 1,920 2) SUCCESS MARLINA ATIC S Acid 04/02 ----- ----- 2,286 nil nil 12,814 3) FESCO SMOLENSK STSRL I.Coal 03/02 ----- ----- nil 15,115 nil 14,885 4) HOPE STHRC Logs 03/02 ----- ----- nil 2,473 nil 4,387 5) BONTHI STHRC Gl Cargo 03/02 ----- ----- 966 nil nil 2,734 6) HHL RIO DE JANEIR STPSA Mach 05/02 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 7) TIGER PEARL STBTL Cntr 04/02 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) ARTISTRY STJFS Palm Oil 04/02 ----- ----- nil 1,800 nil 1,700 9) CAPTAINYANNIS STSHS Cu.Con 04/02 ----- ----- nil 1,435 nil 18,755 10) GOOD PRECEDEN STPSL T.Coal 01/02 ----- ----- nil 41,106 nil 2,300 11) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 01/02 ----- ----- nil 39,861 nil 5,690 12) JAG PARWAR STIOC Naptha 05/02 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MADONNA III SVSIL T.Coal nil 52,800 nil 02/02 --- 2) MT JAG PREETI SVNRQ F. Oil nil 11,761 nil 03/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GEM OF PARADI SVPOO T.Coal nil 39,698 nil 05/02 2) MV VILA BARGE 4 STRAS C.Mate 3,200 nil nil 05/02 3) MT LIQUID FORTUN SVNRQ S. Acid 10,900 nil nil 05/02 4) MT MT CHEMICAL A SVNRQ Cs. Lye 7,500 nil nil 05/02 5) MV CHENNAI JAYAM SVPOO T.Coal nil 42,033 nil 05/02 6) MT ALMAJEDAH SVNRQ Ammonia nil 4,350 nil 06/02 7) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 06/02 8) MV SAIGON PRIN SVHRC Logs nil 4,000 nil 07/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 6,750 rupees per maund. T