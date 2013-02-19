GRAINS-Soybeans up for 2nd day as Argentina port strike threatens supply

* Soybeans underpinned by Argentina port strike * Corn prices dip, lower crop condition rating limits losses (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 1 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday, rising for a second session as a port strike in Argentina threatened to disrupt supplies from the world's third largest exporter of the oilseed. Corn prices eased but stayed near an eight-day high touched the day before, with losses curbed by a U.S