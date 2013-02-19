GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips on election fears, downbeat China PMI weighs on stocks
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
Feb 19Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessels 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TUHINA STPST I & Steel 18/02 ----- ----- nil 4,098 nil 8,355 2) AKMI STSWL I.Coal 18/02 ----- ----- nil 19,136 nil 14,265 3) APJ JAI STBEN I.Coal 17/02 ----- ----- nil 40,800 nil 14,200 4) CHEMICAL ARROW STRAS C S Lye 12/02 ----- ----- 7,350 nil nil 5) YASA AYSEN STRAS G. Sand 18/02 ----- ----- 1,200 nil nil 4,900 6) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 18/02 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 7) ARCADIA STSHS Cop. Con 19/02 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 8) SANMAR PHOENIX STPSL T.Coal 15/02 ----- ----- nil 43,386 nil 6,078 9) DAWN MEERUT STIOC D. Oil 18/02 ----- ----- nil 2,180 nil 5,468 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV NAVDHENU SUN SVECA Urea nil 42,065 nil 18/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MUTHA PIONEER SVAMA Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 20/02 2) MV TENG HANG SVSJF Logs 8,800 nil 20/02 3) MT GREENWICH PA SVNRQ S. Acid 19,000 nil nil 20/02 4) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/02 5) MV PRABHU MIHIKA SVSIL T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 20/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
* Soybeans underpinned by Argentina port strike * Corn prices dip, lower crop condition rating limits losses (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 1 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday, rising for a second session as a port strike in Argentina threatened to disrupt supplies from the world's third largest exporter of the oilseed. Corn prices eased but stayed near an eight-day high touched the day before, with losses curbed by a U.S