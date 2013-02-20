Feb 20Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TUHINA STPST I& Steel 18/02 ----- ----- nil 7,771 nil 4,682 2) AKMI STSWL I COAL 18/02 ----- ----- nil 32,801 nil 600 3) APJ JAI STBEN I COAL 17/02 ----- ----- nil 54,000 nil 1,000 4) GREENWICH PAR STJMB S Acid 20/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 19,000 5) YASA AYSEN STRAS G Sand 18/02 ----- ----- 4,884 nil nil 1,600 6) ARCADIA STSHS Cu.Con 19/02 ----- ----- nil 4,316 nil 28,697 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV NAVDHENU SUN SVECA Urea nil 42,065 nil 18/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 20/02 2) MV GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal nil 49,314 nil 20/02 3) MV TENG HANG STJFS Logs nil 8,800 nil 20/02 4) MV PRABHU MIHIKA STAMJ T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 20/02 5) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/02 6) MV OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/02 7) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.