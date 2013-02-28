Feb 28Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NAVDHENU SUN STDSA Urea 23/02 ----- ----- nil 34,646 nil 7,419 2) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR 27/02 ----- ----- nil nil 7,230 COMP 3) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 28/02 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 4) THARINEE NAREE STJFS Logs 27/02 ----- ----- nil 9,051 nil 8,802 5) CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal 25/02 ----- ----- nil 37,719 nil Comp Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV PHU AN 36 SVHRC Gl Cargo 4,850 nil nil 28/02 --- 2) MV STELLA BEAUTY SVVSS Gl Cargo 5,900 nil nil 28/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT FAIRCHEM EAGL SVNRQ S. Acid 22,000 nil nil 28/02 2) MV MERLIN SVCNL Gypsum nil 24,000 nil 28/02 3) MV IKAN SERONG SVCNL Lime Stone nil 43,748 nil 28/02 4) MV HARMONY SW SVSJF Logs nil 8,800 nil 28/02 5) MV VISHVA BANDHA SVPOO T.Coal nil 44,509 nil 28/02 6) MT GAZ FRATERNIT SVNRQ Lpg nil 6,850 nil 01/03 7) MV FUTURE LILY SVSIL T.Coal nil 54,381 nil 03/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.