Mar 01Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MERLIN STMSA Gypsum 28/02 ----- ----- nil 3,100 nil 20,900 2) IKAN SERONG STSPS L.Stone 28/02 ----- ----- nil 8,398 nil 35,350 4) NAVDHENU SUN STDSA Urea 23/02 ----- ----- nil 40,533 nil 1,532 5) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 28/02 ----- ----- nil nil 3,810 COMP 6) THARINEE NAREE STJFS Logs 27/02 ----- ----- nil 14,535 nil 3,318 7) HARMONY SW STJFS Logs 28/02 ----- ----- nil 1,826 nil 6,974 8) VISHVA BANDHAN STPSL T.Coal 28/02 ----- ----- nil 5,197 nil 39,312 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV PHU AN 36 SVHRC Gl Cargo 4,850 nil nil 23/02 --- 2) MV STELLA BEAUTY SVVSS Gl Cargo 5,900 nil nil 27/02 --- 3) MV TIGER PEARL TCT CNTR nil 1,600 nil 28/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GAZ FRATERNITYSVNRQ Lpg nil 6,850 nil 01/03 2) MV PEARL OF SEA SVDIL Logs nil 20,263 nil 02/03 3) MV MUTHA SUPREME SVAMA Gl Cargo 2,250 nil 03/03 4) MV ILC UNION SVHRC Logs nil 6,000 nil 03/03 5) MV FUTURE LILY SVSIL T.Coal nil 54,381 nil 03/03 6) MV MUTHA PIONEER SVAMA Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 04/03 7) MT FAIRCHEM EAGLESVNRQ S. Acid 22,000 nil nil 04/03 8) MT FENG HAI 22 SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 4,001 nil 06/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.