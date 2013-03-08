Mar 08- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PHU AN 36 STAMJ Gl Cargo 03/03 --- --- 4,550 nil nil 300 2) BONTHI II STHRC Gl Cargo 05/03 --- --- 1,284 nil nil 2,416 3) FENG HAI 22 STJAM Palm Oil 07/03 --- --- nil 3,210 nil 791 4) SAANGUINE STHRC Logs 04/03 --- --- nil 16,324 nil 712 5) DENSA LEOPARD STPSA I.Coal 07/03 --- --- nil 2,820 nil 30,180 6) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 04/03 --- --- 1,758 nil nil 492 STMMT Gl Cargo 04/03 --- --- nil 3 nil COMP 7) BUNGA LAVENDER STAMJ S. Acid 07/03 --- --- 9,945 nil nil 8,755 8) PEARL OF SEA STWWS Logs 07/03 ----- ----- nil 24,121 nil 1,679 9) OXYGEN STSHS Cu.Con 02/03 --- --- nil 38,373 nil 15,222 10) ILC UNION STAMJ Logs 04/03 --- --- nil 7,226 nil 346 11) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 06/03 --- --- nil 27,233 nil 22,037 12) FUTURE LILY STESS T.Coal 05/03 --- --- nil 28,992 nil 25,389 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV STELLA BEAUTY SVVSS Gl Cargo 5,900 nil nil 27/02 --- 2) MV THARINEE NAREESVSJF Logs 17,853 nil nil 03/03 --- 3) MV MUTHA PIONEER SVAMA Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 03/03 --- 4) MV SANMAR PHOENIXSVPOO T.Coal nil 49,335 nil 06/03 --- 5) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 07/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV TUHIN STPST Iron & Steel nil 10,710 nil 08/03 2) MV MARITIME STPSA Cu.Con nil 22,000 nil 08/03 3) MV PORT NELSON STAEL I.Coal nil 53,152 nil 09/03 4) MT GAS TEXIANA( ATIC Vcm nil 4,205 nil 10/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.