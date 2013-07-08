Jul 08- Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SEA CHARMING STJMB S Acid 06/07 ----- ----- 5,672 nil nil 14,128 2) PALANIMALAI STCHK P. Acid 04/07 ----- ----- 5,231 nil nil 9,769 3) FENG HAI 22 STRAS C.S. Lye 06/07 ----- ----- 8,400 nil nil n.a. 4) YU LONG LING STULA Gypsum 08/07 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil 30,250 5) OEL KOCHI STRLY CNTR 07/07 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. 6) BOONTRIKA NAREE STJFS Timber 06/07 ----- ----- nil 9,828 nil 8,369 7) GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal 05/07 ----- ----- nil 36,231 nil 12,922 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 17,500 08/07 2) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo nil nil 2,500 08/07 3) MV-DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs nil 10,120 nil 08/07 4) MV - OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/07 5) MT - NEPTYTANK STJFS Palm Oil nil 5,950 nil 08/07 6) MV - APJ KAIS STPSL T.Coal nil 45,207 nil 09/07 7) MV - CARMENCITA STSPS I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 09/07 8) MV-GLORIOUS STARL STPSA Logs nil 25,880 nil 10/07 9) MT - FENGHAI 25 STJFS Palm Oil nil 7,500 nil 10/07 10) MV - INDUSTRIAL EMSTPSA Mach nil 120 nil 10/07 11) MV - UNI AUC ONE STRAS G. Sand 14,400 nil nil 10/07 12) MT - AMBER II STJAM Palm Oil nil 6,000 nil 10/07 13) MV - ST NICHOLAS STIOS Mop nil 32,993 nil 11/07 14) MV - TAO BRAVE STAMJ Salt 25,000 nil nil 12/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.