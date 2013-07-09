Jul 09Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SEA CHARMING STJMB S Acid 06/07 ----- ----- 7,164 nil nil 7,836
2) PALANIMALAI STCHK P. Acid 07/07 ----- ----- 7,164 nil nil 7,836
3) YU LONG LING STULA Gypsum 08/07 ----- ----- 9,232 nil nil 21,018
4) BOONTRIKA NAREE STJFS Timber 06/07 ----- ----- nil 16,410 nil 1,787
5) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 08/07 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo nil nil 2,500 09/07
2) MV-DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs nil 10,120 nil 09/07
3) MV - APJ KAIS STPSL T.Coal nil 45,207 nil 09/07
4) MV - CARMENCITA STSPS I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 09/07
5) MT - NEPTYTANK STJFS Palm Oil nil 5,950 nil 10/07
6) MV-GLORIOUS STARL STPSA Logs nil 25,880 nil 10/07
7) MT - FENGHAI 25 STJFS Palm Oil nil 7,500 nil 10/07
8) MV - INDUSTRIAL EMSTPSA Mach nil 120 nil 10/07
9) MV - UNI AUC ONE STRAS G. Sand 14,400 nil nil 10/07
10) MT - AMBER II STJAM Palm Oil nil 6,000 nil 10/07
11) MV - IKAN SALMON STSPS I.Coal nil 57,460 nil 10/07
12) MV - ST NICHOLAS STIOS Mop nil 32,993 nil 11/07
13) MV YASA UNSAL S STESS I.Coal nil 53,905 nil 12/07
14) MV - TAO BRAVE STAMJ Salt 25,000 nil nil 12/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.