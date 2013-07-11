Jul 11Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SEA CHARMING STJMB S Acid 06/07 ----- ----- 14,319 nil nil 1,481 2) PALANIMALAI STCHK P. Acid 07/07 ----- ----- 12,022 nil nil 2,978 3) YU LONG LING STULA Gypsum 08/07 ----- ----- 25,062 nil nil 5,188 4) FENGHAI 25 STJFS P. Oil 10/07 ----- ----- nil 2,744 nil 4,756 5) DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs 09/07 ----- ----- nil 2,281 nil 7,839 6) St.John Glory STJFS CNTR 10/07 ----- ----- nil 8,940 nil n.a. 7) CARMEN CITA STSPS I.Coal 10/07 ----- ----- nil 9,286 nil 45,714 8) APJ KAIS STPSL T.Coal 09/07 ----- ----- nil 22,372 nil 22,835 9) TUG &BARGE MUTHA STMMT Mach 10/07 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo 2,500 nil nil 09/07 --- 2) MV - IKAN SALMON STSPS I.Coal nil 57,460 nil 10/07 --- 3) MV - INDUSTRIAL EMSTPSA Mach nil 120 nil 10/07 --- 4) MT - NEPTYTANK STJFS Palm Oil nil 5,950 nil 10/07 --- 5) MV - UNI AUC ONE STRAS G.Sand 14,400 nil nil 11/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 11/07 2) MV-GLORIOUS STARL STPSA Logs nil 25,880 nil 11/07 3) MT - AMBER II STJAM Palm Oil nil 6,000 nil 11/07 4) MV - ST NICHOLAS STIOS Mop nil 32,993 nil 12/07 5) MV - YASA UNSAL STESS I.Coal nil 53,905 nil 12/07 6) MV - TVISHA STPST I& Steel nil 12,288 nil 12/07 7) MV - TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal nil 44,086 nil 12/07 8) MV - GREAT GAIN STAMJ Salt 26,000 nil nil 12/07 9) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 17,500 12/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.