Jul 16Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs 14/07 ----- ----- nil 9,108 nil 1,012 2) MUTHA SUPREME STMM Gl Cargo 09/07 ----- ----- 587 nil nil 113 3) IKAN SALMON STSPS I.Coal 14/07 ----- ----- nil 52,592 nil 4,868 4) TVISHA STPST I&Steel 14/07 ----- ----- nil 6,530 nil 5,758 5) ST NICHOLAS STIOS MOP 14/07 ----- ----- nil 8,642 nil 24,352 6) GLORIOUS STARLIGHTSTPSA Logs 14/07 ----- ----- nil 18,688 nil 7,192 7) UNICORN EMERALD STPSA Copra 15/07 ----- ----- nil 844 nil 5,326 8) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 15/07 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 9) YASA UNSUL SUNARI STESS I COAL 15/07 ----- ----- nil 11,400 nil 42,505 10) BONTHI II STHRC Gl Cargo 14/07 ----- ----- 1,297 nil nil 953 11) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 12/07 ----- ----- nil 38,076 nil 6,010 12) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 13/07 ----- ----- nil 22,662 nil 26,649 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo 2,500 nil nil 09/07 --- 2) MV - ANNE STSPS I.Coal nil 54,549 nil 14/07 --- 3) MV - VISHVA DIKSHASTPSL T.Coal nil 49,107 nil 15/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - EASTERN VIEW STRAS I Coal nil 7,000 nil 16/07 2) MV - INDIRA GANDHISTCHK CNTR nil nil n.a. 16/07 3) MV - SAGAR MOTI STIOS Peas nil 14,113 nil 16/07 4) MT - HANSA PREM STIOC F. Oil nil 9,066 nil 16/07 5) MV - ST JOHN GLORYSTJFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 17/07 6) MV - BARGE MUTHA PSTMMT Mach 500 nil nil 17/07 7) MV - TUG MUTHA GEMSTMMT Ballast n.a. n.a. n.a. 17/07 8) MV - CHANG HANG STSWL I.Coal nil 30,000 nil 17/07 9) MV - BULK COSTA STRAS Ilmenite 17,000 nil nil 18/07 10) MV - WARNOW STAR STJMB Mach 147 nil nil 18/07 11) MV - ZORINA STBEN I.Coal 55,000 nil nil 19/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.