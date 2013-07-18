Jul 18Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessles 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 18/07 ----- ----- nil nil n.a.
2) SAGAR MOTI STIOS PEAS 18/07 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
3) ANNE STSPS I.Coal 17/07 ----- ----- nil 14,707 nil 39,842
4) VISHVA DIKSHA STPSL T.Coal 18/07 ----- ----- nil 1,653 nil 47,454
5) ST NICHOLAS STIOS MOP 14/07 ----- ----- nil 24,879 nil 8,115
6) UNICORN EMERALD STPSA Copra 15/07 ----- ----- nil 4,132 nil 2,038
7) YASA UNSUL SUNARI STESS I COAL 15/07 ----- ----- nil 40,200 nil 13,705
8) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 13/07 ----- ----- nil 48,872 nil 439
9) GAZ FRATERNITY SWSL LPG 18/07 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo 2,500 nil nil 09/07 ---
2) MV - CHANG HANG STSWL I.Coal nil 30,000 nil 17/07 ---
3) MV - OEL KUTCH STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 18/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV - EASTERN VIEW STRAS I Coal nil 7,000 nil 18/07
2) MV - BARGE MUTHA PSTMMT Mach 500 nil nil 18/07
3) MV - TUG MUTHA GEMSTMMT Ballast n.a. n.a. n.a. 18/07
4) MV - BULK COSTA STRAS Ilmenite 17,000 nil nil 18/07
5) MV - WARNOW STAR STJMB Mach 147 nil nil 18/07
6) MV - ZORINA STBEN I.Coal 55,000 nil nil 19/07
7) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 19/07
8) MV - PLACID SEA STMSA I.Coal 55,000 nil nil 19/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.