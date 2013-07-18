Jul 18Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 18/07 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. 2) SAGAR MOTI STIOS PEAS 18/07 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) ANNE STSPS I.Coal 17/07 ----- ----- nil 14,707 nil 39,842 4) VISHVA DIKSHA STPSL T.Coal 18/07 ----- ----- nil 1,653 nil 47,454 5) ST NICHOLAS STIOS MOP 14/07 ----- ----- nil 24,879 nil 8,115 6) UNICORN EMERALD STPSA Copra 15/07 ----- ----- nil 4,132 nil 2,038 7) YASA UNSUL SUNARI STESS I COAL 15/07 ----- ----- nil 40,200 nil 13,705 8) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 13/07 ----- ----- nil 48,872 nil 439 9) GAZ FRATERNITY SWSL LPG 18/07 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo 2,500 nil nil 09/07 --- 2) MV - CHANG HANG STSWL I.Coal nil 30,000 nil 17/07 --- 3) MV - OEL KUTCH STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 18/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - EASTERN VIEW STRAS I Coal nil 7,000 nil 18/07 2) MV - BARGE MUTHA PSTMMT Mach 500 nil nil 18/07 3) MV - TUG MUTHA GEMSTMMT Ballast n.a. n.a. n.a. 18/07 4) MV - BULK COSTA STRAS Ilmenite 17,000 nil nil 18/07 5) MV - WARNOW STAR STJMB Mach 147 nil nil 18/07 6) MV - ZORINA STBEN I.Coal 55,000 nil nil 19/07 7) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 19/07 8) MV - PLACID SEA STMSA I.Coal 55,000 nil nil 19/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.