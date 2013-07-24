Jul 24Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GEM OF DAHEJ ATIC S. Acid 22/07 ----- ----- 4,160 nil nil 5,040 2) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 22/07 ----- ----- nil nil 2,940 3) ARNICA STSPS I.Coal 23/07 ----- ----- nil 27,047 nil 27,261 4) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 23/07 ----- ----- nil nil 15,900 5) ZORINA STBEN I.Coal 23/07 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 44,000 6) APJ KAIS STPSL T.Coal 24/07 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 7) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 23/07 ----- ----- nil 8,506 nil 36,299 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo 2,500 nil nil 09/07 --- 2) MV - EASTERN VIEW STRAS I.Coal nil 7,000 nil 23/07 --- 3) MV - PLACID SEA STMSA I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 20/07 --- 4) MV - TAI SUCCESS STMSA Coke nil 52,250 nil 23/07 --- 5) MT - ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,601 nil 23/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - VEENUS STSRL I.Coal nil 77,001 nil 24/07 2) MV - ST JOHN GLORYSTJFS CNTR nil nil 10,000 24/07 3) MV - BBC XINGANG STPSA Mach nil 132 nil 25/07 4) MT - FENG HAI 21 STJAM Palm Oil nil 7,500 nil 26/07 5) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 18,000 26/07 6) MV - IKAN PARANG STSPS Gypsum nil 44,805 nil 26/07 7) MV - DEVON BAY STESS T.Coal nil 55,008 nil 27/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.