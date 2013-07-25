Jul 25Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GEM OF DAHEJ ATIC S. Acid 22/07 ----- ----- 7,799 nil nil 1,401 2) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR 24/07 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. 3) ARNICA STSPS I.Coal 23/07 ----- ----- nil 44,555 nil 9,753 4) TAI SUCCESS STMSA Coke 24/07 ----- ----- nil 6,262 nil 45,988 5) ZORINA STBEN I.Coal 24/07 ----- ----- nil 29,500 nil 25,500 6) APJ KAIS STPSL T.Coal 24/07 ----- ----- nil 12,100 nil 36,988 7) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 23/07 ----- ----- nil 21,620 nil 23,185 8) ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm 24/07 ----- ----- nil 2,900 nil 1,701 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo 2,500 nil nil 09/07 --- 2) MV - EASTERN VIEW STRAS I.Coal nil 7,000 nil 23/07 --- 3) MV - PLACID SEA STMSA I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 20/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - VEENUS STSRL I.Coal nil 77,001 nil 25/07 2) MV - OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 25/07 3) MV - BBC XINGANG STPSA Mach nil 132 nil 25/07 4) MV - SANDRA STPSA R. Phos nil 35,000 nil 25/07 5) MT - FENG HAI 21 STJAM Palm Oil nil 7,500 nil 26/07 6) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 18,000 26/07 7) MV - IKAN PARANG STSPS Gypsum nil 44,805 nil 26/07 8) MV - DEVON BAY STESS T.Coal nil 55,008 nil 27/07 9) MV - CROWN PRINC STJFS Sugar nil 55,008 nil 28/07 10) MV - OEL KOCHI STRLY CNTR nil 10,000 nil 28/07 11) MV - WESTERN KOBE STSHS Cu.Con nil 20,900 nil 28/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.