Aug 03Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ROYAL EMERALD F STSPS R Phos 01/08 ----- ----- nil 7,215 nil 485 2) VEENUS STSRL I.Coal 01/08 ----- ----- nil 64,710 nil 64,710 3) THERESA AQUARIES STJFS P.OIL 03/08 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 02/08 ----- ----- nil nil 15,810 COMP 5) KIEL ATIC F Oil 31/07 ----- ----- nil 5,705 nil 60 6) FAIRCHEM KISO STJMB S. Acid 02/08 ----- ----- 2,001 nil nil 7,949 .) nil STJMB P. Acid 02/08 ----- ----- 301 nil nil 9,699 7) WESTERN KOBE STSHS Cu.Con 01/08 ----- ----- nil 7,411 nil 13,489 8) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 30/07 ----- ----- nil 33,768 nil 10,339 9) DEVON BAY STESS T.Coal 31/07 ----- ----- nil 29,266 nil 25,742 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MUTHA PIONEER SVAMA Gl Cargo 2,500 nil nil 03/08 --- 2) MV DENSA COUGAR SVSIL T.Coal nil 54,750 nil 03/08 --- 3) MV EASTERN VIEW SVRAS I.Coal nil 7,000 nil 23/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GOLDEN CHIE SVNRQ C. S .Lye 10,500 nil nil 03/08 2) MV PRABHU GOPAL SVSPL I.Coal nil 31,260 nil 03/08 3) MV RICKMERS CHIT SVDSA Granite 2,200 nil nil 03/08 4) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 03/08 5) MV CLIPPER M SVDIL Cashew nil 8,003 nil 03/08 6) MV OEL KUTCH TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 03/08 7) MT VICTORY SVNRQ Naptha nil 11,497 nil 03/08 8) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 04/08 9) MV NICOLAOS A SVSWL I.Coal nil 15,000 nil 04/08 10) MV RINIA SVSPL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 04/08 11) MV TIGER PEARL TCT CNTR nil nil 17,500 05/08 12) MV APJ AKHIL SVPOO T.Coal nil 44,842 nil 06/08 13) MV BLUE ETERNITY SVVLR R. Phos nil 44,200 nil 07/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.