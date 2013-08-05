Aug 05Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 06
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV INGRID C NAVSHIP TH.COAL 30/06 ----- ----- nil 55,478 nil COMP
2) CLIPPER MIAMI STWWS Cashew 03/08 ----- ----- nil 2,002 nil 6,001
3) WESTERN KOBE STSHS Cu.Con 04/08 ----- ----- nil 20,192 nil 708
4) THERESA AQUARIUS STJFS P.Oil 03/08 ----- ----- nil 6,325 nil 1,235
5) GOLDEN CHIE STRAS C S.Lye 04/08 ----- ----- 373 nil nil 10,127
6) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR 04/08 ----- ----- nil nil 10,530 nil
7) OEL KUTCH STRLY CNTR 03/08 ----- ----- nil nil 9,525 nil
8) FAIRCHEM KISO STJMB S. Acid 02/08 ----- ----- nil 8,572 nil 1,378
9) PRABHU GOPAL STSPS I.Coal 04/08 ----- ----- nil nil 5,595 48,470
10) DEVON BAY STESS T.Coal 31/07 ----- ----- nil nil 50,340 4,668
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV - MUTHA PION STMMT Gl Cargo 5 nil nil 09/07 ---
2) MV - DENSA COUGAR STESS T.Coal nil 13 nil 01/08 ---
3) MV - OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil 8 04/08 ---
4) MV - TCT GLORY GAC Urea nil 10 nil 04/08 ---
5) MV.RINIA STSPS I.Coal nil 13 nil 05/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV POS AMETRIN SSPL S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 03/07
2) MV - NICOLAOS A STSWL I.Coal nil 15,000 nil 05/08
3) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 17,500 05/08
4) MV - APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,842 nil 06/08
5) MV - BLUE ETER STADM Rock Phos nil 44,200 nil 07/08
6) MV - SUPERIOR STSIA I.Coal nil 40,100 nil 08/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.