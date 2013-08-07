Aug 07- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessels 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) VEENUS STSRL I.Coal 01/08 ----- ----- nil 53,276 nil 23,725
2) TAMILANNA STPSL T.Coal 30/07 ----- ----- nil 26,460 nil 17,647
3) SANDRA STPSA RPhos 01/08 ----- ----- nil 33,516 nil 1,484
4) KIEL ATIC F.Oil 31/07 ----- ----- nil 3,389 nil 2,376
5) DEVONBAY STESS T.Coal 31/07 ----- ----- nil 18,070 nil 36,938
6) ROYALEMERALD STSPS R.Phos 01/08 ----- ----- nil 972 nil 6,728
7) OELSHREYAS STSCS N.A 01/08 ----- ----- nil 7,830 nil n.a.
8) FAIRCHEMISO STJMB S.ACID 02/08 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a.
9) ALMARONA GAC Ammonia 02/08 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil 4,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV MUTHAPIONEER STMMT GlCargo 2,500 nil nil 09/07 ---
2) MV DENSACOUGAR STESS T.Coal nil 54,750 nil 01/08 ---
3) MV TIGERPEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT THERESAAQUARIUSSTJFS PalmOil nil 7,560 nil 02/08
2) MT GOLDENCHIE STRAS CSodaLye 10,500 nil nil 03/08
3) MV CLIPPERMIAMI STWWS Cashew nil 8,003 nil 03/08
4) MV OELKUTCH STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 03/08
5) MV STJOHNGLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 07/08
6) MV RICKMERSCHITT STULA Granite 2,200 nil nil 07/08
7) MT VICTORY STIOC Naptha nil 11,497 nil 07/08
8) V RINIA STSPS I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 07/08
9) MV BLUEETERNITY ATIC R.Phos nil 44,200 nil 08/08
10) MV PRABHUGOPAL STSPS I.Coal nil 31,260 nil 08/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.