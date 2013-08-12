Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Aug 12Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessles 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SICHEM STAMJ S. Acid 11/08 ----- ----- nil 15,239 nil 911 2) SUPERIOR STSIA I.Coal 11/08 ----- ----- nil 13,023 nil 27,077 3) TCT GLORY GAC Urea 11/08 ----- ----- nil 27,063 nil 2,537 4) BLUE ETERNITY STADM R. Phos 11/08 ----- ----- nil 29,600 nil 14,600 5) BEKS HALIL STSWL I.Coal 12/08 ----- ----- nil 5,594 nil 49,281 6) ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm 11/08 ----- ----- 2,690 nil nil 1,512 7) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 10/08 ----- ----- nil 18,653 nil 26,189 8) DENSA COUGAR STESS T.Coal 06/08 ----- ----- nil 32,580 nil 22,170 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal nil 40,913 nil ----- 08/08 2) MV MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 1,750 nil nil ----- 08/08 3) MV FORTUNE TIGER STSRL I.Coal nil 56,450 nil ----- 12/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - KANG YAO STPSA R. Phos nil 51,000 nil 12/08 2) MT - FENG HAI 21 STJAM Palm Oil nil 7,501 nil 12/08 3) MV - MV LEVAN STRAS Ilmenite 25,000 nil nil 13/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.