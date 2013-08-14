Aug 14Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BEKS HALIL STSWL I.Coal 13/08 ----- ----- nil 31,020 nil 23,855
2) TCT GLORY GAC Urea 11/08 ----- ----- nil 29,479 nil 121
3) MV LEVAN STRAS Ile Ore 14/08 ----- ----- 834 nil nil 24,166
4) FORTUNE TIGER STSRL I.Coal 13/08 ----- ----- nil 7,190 nil 49,260
5) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 10/08 ----- ----- nil 37,231 nil 7,611
6) DENSA COUGAR STESS T.Coal 06/08 ----- ----- nil 54,150 nil 600
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV - CHENNAI JAYAMSTPSL T.Coal nil 24,681 nil ----- 08/08
2) MV - MUTHA SUP STMMT General Car 1,830 nil nil ----- 09/08
3) MV - KANG YAO STPSA Rock Pho nil 29,342 nil ----- 12/08
4) MT - JL ROTTE STJMB Phosphoric 9,419 nil nil ----- 13/08
5) MV - MUTHA PIO STMMT General Car 1,932 nil nil ----- 13/08
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV - ST JOHN GLORYSTJFS CNTR nil nil 14,308 14/08
2) MV - DS ABILITY STSCS CNTR nil nil 9,940 14/08
3) MV - CHENNAI SEL STPSL T.Coal nil 30,066 nil 15/08
4) MV - MARE TRANSPO STAEL T.Coal nil 33,044 nil 15/08
5) MV - YASA KAPTAN STAMJ I.Coal nil 31,756 nil 16/08
6) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 17,125 16/08
7) MV - OEL KUTCH STRLY CNTR nil nil 21,339 17/08
8) M.V DENSA FUMA SEATRANS ALUMINA nil 31,500 nil 29/08
9) M.V J WELL SAISHPNG WOOD PULP nil 9,150 nil 27/08
10) M.V DENSA FUMA SEATRANS ALUMINA nil 31,500 nil 29/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.