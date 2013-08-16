Aug 16Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) JL ROTTERDAM STJMB P Acid 15/08 ----- ----- nil 2,066 nil 12,934
2) MV LEVAN STRAS Ilmenite 14/08 ----- ----- nil 11,837 nil 13,163
3) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 15/08 ----- ----- nil 8,100 nil 41,099
4) CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal 14/08 ----- ----- 14,480 nil nil 26,433
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV - MUTHA SUPREMESTMMT Gl Cargo nil 1,830 nil ----- 09/08
2) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo nil 1,932 nil ----- 13/08
3) MV - MARE TRANS STAEL T.Coal 33,044 nil nil ----- 15/08
4) MV - OEL KUTCH STRLY CNTR nil 21,339 nil ----- 16/08
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV - RAJIV GANDHI STCHK CNTR nil nil 21,963 16/08
2) MV - TVISHA STPST I& Steel nil 7,918 nil 16/08
3) MV - YASA KAPTA STAMJ I.Coal nil 31,756 nil 16/08
4) MV - STAR MASAYA STPSA Cu.Con nil 24,953 nil 18/08
5) MV - LYCAVITOS STSHS Cu.Con nil 32,348 nil 18/08
6) MV - BBC QUEBEC STPSA Cu.Con nil 9,611 nil 18/08
7) MT - GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg nil 16,777 nil 18/08
8) MV - NAMRUN STAEL T.Coal nil 30,936 nil 21/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.