UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Aug 19Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KANG YAO STPSA R Phos 17/08 ----- ----- 37,694 nil nil 13,306 2) FORTUNE TIGER STSRL I.Coal 14/08 ----- ----- 53,870 nil nil 2,580 3) TVISHA STPST I& Steel 18/08 ----- ----- 6,719 nil nil 4,448 4) JL ROTTERDAM STJMB P Acid 15/08 ----- ----- nil 7,330 nil 7,670 5) YASA KAPTAN ERBIL STAMJ I.Coal 17/08 ----- ----- 23,419 nil nil 25,659 6) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 15/08 ----- ----- 40,049 nil nil 9,150 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA SUPREMESTMMT Gl Cargo nil 1,830 nil ----- 09/08 2) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo / nil 1,932 nil ----- 13/08 3) MV - GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal nil 32,661 nil ----- 17/08 4) MV - LYCAVITOS STSHS Cu.Con nil 32,348 nil ----- 18/08 5) MV - BBC QUEBEC STPSA Cu.Con nil 9,611 nil ----- 18/08 6) MT - GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg nil 16,777 nil ----- 18/08 7) MV - STAR MASAYA STPSA Cu.Con nil 24,953 nil ----- 18/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil 17,125 nil 19/08 2) MV - NAMRUN STAEL T.Coal nil 30,936 nil 21/08 3) MV - CLIPPER MIAMISTPSA Mach nil 11,864 nil 21/08 4) MV - HONGXIN B STSPS L Stone nil 20,218 nil 21/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)