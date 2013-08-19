Aug 19Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KANG YAO STPSA R Phos 17/08 ----- ----- 37,694 nil nil 13,306 2) FORTUNE TIGER STSRL I.Coal 14/08 ----- ----- 53,870 nil nil 2,580 3) TVISHA STPST I& Steel 18/08 ----- ----- 6,719 nil nil 4,448 4) JL ROTTERDAM STJMB P Acid 15/08 ----- ----- nil 7,330 nil 7,670 5) YASA KAPTAN ERBIL STAMJ I.Coal 17/08 ----- ----- 23,419 nil nil 25,659 6) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 15/08 ----- ----- 40,049 nil nil 9,150 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA SUPREMESTMMT Gl Cargo nil 1,830 nil ----- 09/08 2) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo / nil 1,932 nil ----- 13/08 3) MV - GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal nil 32,661 nil ----- 17/08 4) MV - LYCAVITOS STSHS Cu.Con nil 32,348 nil ----- 18/08 5) MV - BBC QUEBEC STPSA Cu.Con nil 9,611 nil ----- 18/08 6) MT - GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg nil 16,777 nil ----- 18/08 7) MV - STAR MASAYA STPSA Cu.Con nil 24,953 nil ----- 18/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil 17,125 nil 19/08 2) MV - NAMRUN STAEL T.Coal nil 30,936 nil 21/08 3) MV - CLIPPER MIAMISTPSA Mach nil 11,864 nil 21/08 4) MV - HONGXIN B STSPS L Stone nil 20,218 nil 21/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.