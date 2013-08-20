Aug 20Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KANG YAO STPSA R Phos 17/08 ----- ----- nil 48,072 nil 2,928 2) BBC QUEBEC STPSA Cu.Con 19/08 ----- ----- nil 1,380 nil 9,714 3) JL ROTTERDAM STJMB P Acid 15/08 ----- ----- nil 9,130 nil 5,870 4) YASA KAPTAN ERBIL STAMJ I.Coal 17/08 ----- ----- nil 37,519 nil 11,559 5) MARE TRANSPORTER STAEL T.Coal 19/08 ----- ----- nil 4,100 nil 50,900 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA SUPREMESTMMT Gl Cargo 1,830 nil nil ----- 09/08 2) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT Gl Cargo 1,932 nil nil ----- 13/08 3) MV - LYCAVITOS STSHS Cu.Con nil 32,348 nil ----- 18/08 4) MV - STAR MASAYA STPSA Cu.Con nil 24,953 nil ----- 19/08 5) MT - KLARA ATIC Naptha nil 29,433 nil ----- 20/08 6) MV - VISHVA DIKSHASTPSL T.Coal nil 33,185 nil ----- 20/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - NAMRUN STAEL T.Coal nil 30,936 nil 21/08 2) MV - HONGXIN BLU STSPS L Stone nil 20,218 nil 21/08 3) MV - PRINCESS LI STADM Sulphur nil 26,195 nil 21/08 4) MV - ST JOHN GLORYSTJFS Cntr nil nil 14,308 21/08 5) MV - CLIPPER MIAMISTPSA Mach 11,864 nil nil 21/08 6) MV - AMYNTOR STJFS Logs nil 17,023 nil 23/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.