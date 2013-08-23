BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
Aug 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo 22/08 ----- ----- nil 534 nil 1,966 2) PRINCESS LIONESS STADM Sulphur 21/08 ----- ----- nil 13,900 nil 11,100 3) FAIRCHEM KISO STJMB S Acid 22/08 ----- ----- 3,146 nil nil 16,354 4) JL ROTTERDAM STJMB P Acid 15/08 ----- ----- nil 13,870 nil 1,130 5) HONGXIN BLUE SEA STSPS Lstone 21/08 ----- ----- nil 12,888 nil 19,262 6) KIEL ATIC F Oil 22/08 ----- ----- nil 1,676 nil 4,123 7) GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal 20/08 ----- ----- nil 40,225 nil 8,720 8) MARE TRANSPORTER STAEL T.Coal 19/08 ----- ----- nil 34,300 nil 20,700 9) KLARA Naptha ATIC 21/08 ----- ----- nil 6,100 nil 9,959 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA SUPREMESTMMT Gl Cargo 1,830 nil nil ----- 09/08 2) MV - STAR MASAYA STPSA 2 Cu.Con nil 24,953 nil ----- 19/08 3) MV - VISHVA DIKSHASTPSL T.Coal nil 33,185 nil ----- 20/084) MV - NAMRUN STAEL T.Coal nil 30,936 nil ----- 22/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - CLIPPER MIAM STPSA nil 11,864 nil nil 23/08 2) MT - HANSA PREM STIOC nil 23,680 nil nil 23/08 3) MV - AMYNTOR STJFS nil nil 17,023 nil 23/08 4) MV - BUSAN STAR STBEN nil nil 33,308 nil 23/08 5) MV - OEL KOCHI STRLY CNTR nil nil 21,339 24/08 6) MV - SIMA PAYA STJFS CNTR nil nil 14,036 24/08 7) MV - DS ABILITY STSCS CNTR nil nil 9,940 25/08 8) MV - ANTHEA STJMB MARCH 34,885 nil nil 04/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-