Aug 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo 22/08 ----- ----- nil 534 nil 1,966 2) PRINCESS LIONESS STADM Sulphur 21/08 ----- ----- nil 13,900 nil 11,100 3) FAIRCHEM KISO STJMB S Acid 22/08 ----- ----- 3,146 nil nil 16,354 4) JL ROTTERDAM STJMB P Acid 15/08 ----- ----- nil 13,870 nil 1,130 5) HONGXIN BLUE SEA STSPS Lstone 21/08 ----- ----- nil 12,888 nil 19,262 6) KIEL ATIC F Oil 22/08 ----- ----- nil 1,676 nil 4,123 7) GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal 20/08 ----- ----- nil 40,225 nil 8,720 8) MARE TRANSPORTER STAEL T.Coal 19/08 ----- ----- nil 34,300 nil 20,700 9) KLARA Naptha ATIC 21/08 ----- ----- nil 6,100 nil 9,959 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA SUPREMESTMMT Gl Cargo 1,830 nil nil ----- 09/08 2) MV - STAR MASAYA STPSA 2 Cu.Con nil 24,953 nil ----- 19/08 3) MV - VISHVA DIKSHASTPSL T.Coal nil 33,185 nil ----- 20/084) MV - NAMRUN STAEL T.Coal nil 30,936 nil ----- 22/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - CLIPPER MIAM STPSA nil 11,864 nil nil 23/08 2) MT - HANSA PREM STIOC nil 23,680 nil nil 23/08 3) MV - AMYNTOR STJFS nil nil 17,023 nil 23/08 4) MV - BUSAN STAR STBEN nil nil 33,308 nil 23/08 5) MV - OEL KOCHI STRLY CNTR nil nil 21,339 24/08 6) MV - SIMA PAYA STJFS CNTR nil nil 14,036 24/08 7) MV - DS ABILITY STSCS CNTR nil nil 9,940 25/08 8) MV - ANTHEA STJMB MARCH 34,885 nil nil 04/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.