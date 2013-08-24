Aug 24Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 03
Total Vessles 12
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl.Cargo ----- ----- 23/08 748 nil nil 1,218
2) PRINCESS LIONESS STADM Sulphur ----- ----- 21/08 nil 22,000 nil 3,000
3) FAIRCHEM KISO STJMB S Acid ----- ----- 22/08 3,087 nil nil 13,267
4) HONGXIN BLUE SEA STSPS L Stone ----- ----- 24/08 nil 9,507 nil 9,755
5) VISHVA DIKSHA STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 23/08 nil 3,370 nil 41,129
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV MUTHA SUPREME SVAMA Gl Cargo 1,750 nil nil ----- 09/08
2) MV STAR MASAYA STPSA Cu.Con nil 22,000 nil ----- 19/08
3) MV NAMRUN STAEL T.Coal nil 54,900 nil ----- 22/08
4) MT KLARA ATIC Naptha nil nil 16,059 ----- 23/08
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV AMYNTOR STJFS Logs nil 9,045 nil 24/08
2) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,973 nil 25/08
3) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL L Stone 17,125 nil nil 27/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.