Aug 27Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessles 12 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) AMYNTOR STJFS Logs 26/08 ----- ----- nil 8,168 nil 877 2) FAIRCHEM STJMB SAcid 26/08 ----- ----- 12,909 nil nil 6,591 3) BUSAN STBEN I.Coal 24/08 ----- ----- nil 29,227 nil 24,525 4) VISHVA DIKSHA STPSL T.Coa 25/08 ----- ----- nil 22,000 nil 7685 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA SUPREMESTMMT Gl Cargo nil 1,830 nil ----- 09/08 2) MV - STAR MASAYA STPSA Cu.Con nil 24,953 nil ----- 19/08 3) MV - NAMRUN STAEL T.Coal nil 30,936 nil ----- 22/08 4) MV - APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coa nil 27,997 nil ----- 25/08 5) MV - TRADE STAR STSHS Gypsum nil 17,986 nil ----- 26/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - ALAM SAYANG STSPS L Stones nil 34,801 nil 27/08 2) MV - M.V.THORCO STACO Cashew 9,963 nil nil 03/08 3) MV - ANTHEA STJMB Machinaries 34,885 nil nil 04/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.