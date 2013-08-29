Aug 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) LYCAVITOS STSHS Cu.Con 28/08 ----- ----- nil 10,685 nil 23,526 2) STAR MASAYA STPSA Cu.Con 28/08 ----- ----- nil 2,200 nil 19,800 3) MT.SWARNA MALA STIOC Diesel 28/08 ----- ----- nil 520 nil 1,873 4) NAMRUN STAEL T.Coal 27/08 ----- ----- nil 22,144 nil 32,756 5) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 29/08 ----- ----- nil 1,924 nil 42,869 6) ALAM SAYANG L Stone STSPS 28/08 ----- ----- nil 5,463 nil 47,987 7) FAIRCHEM KISO STJMB S Acid 26/08 ----- ----- 12,909 nil nil 6,591 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUTHA SUPREMESTMMT Gl Cargo 1,830 nil nil ----- 08/08 2) MV - TRADE STAR STSHS Gypsum 17,986 nil nil ----- 26/08 3) M.T. KLARA ATIC Naptha nil 29,433 nil ----- 28/08 4) MV - M.V.LIDIAN 2 STSWL I.Coa nil 32,899 nil ----- 26/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - VISHVA BAND STCHK Urea nil 33,185 nil 29/08 2) MV - DS ABILITY STSCS CNTR nil nil 9,940 29/08 3) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 17,125 30/08 4) MV - INDIRA GANDHISTCHK CNTR nil nil 21,963 31/08 5) MT - GAZ FRATER SWSL Lpg nil 16,777 nil 31/08 6) MV - CHENNAI SE STPSL T.Coal nil 30,066 nil 31/08 7) MT - ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,484 nil 31/08 8) MV - M.V.THORCO STACO Cashew nil 9,963 nil 03/08 9) MV - ANTHEA STJMB Mach 34,885 nil nil 04/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.