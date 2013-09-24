Sep 24Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 06
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Tvisha PSL I & Steel 21/01 ----- ----- nil 8,216 nil 1,843
2) Cos Lucky Cu.Con IOS 21/01 ----- ----- nil 17,250 nil 9,771
3) Princes Park JMB S Acid 21/01 ----- ----- 7,976 nil nil 11,024
4) Om Shakti WWS Logs 22/01 ----- ----- nil 4,166 nil 5,395
5) Redwing BEN I COAL 23/01 ----- ----- nil 10,406 nil 41,386
6) Medi Imabar ESS T.Coal 22/01 ----- ----- nil 30,980 nil 20,721
7) Almajedah GAC Ammonia 24/01 ----- ----- nil 756 nil 4,594
8) Oriental Oki ATIC Vcm 23/01 ----- ----- nil 2,491 nil 1,711
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV K Ruby VKL Pet Coke nil 31,540 nil ----- 24/01
2) MV Sima Paya JFS CNTR nil nil 14,036 ----- 25/01
3) MT Asia Glory JFS P Oi nil 11,246 nil ----- 25/01
4) MV Brilliant WWS R Cashew nil 8,479 nil ----- 26/01
5) MV Copenhagen PSA Mach nil 4,591 nil ----- 28/01
6) MT Dl Ace PSA P Acid 5,997 nil nil ----- 28/01
7) MV Asahi Maru IOS Cu.Con nil 23,264 nil ----- 28/01
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Mv Mutha Supreme MMT Gl Cargo 1,830 nil nil 09/01
2) Mv Jindal JSA C mate 5,850 nil nil 13/01
3) Mv Asali SRL I.Coal nil 33,338 nil 13/01
4) Mv Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 1,932 nil nil 16/01
5) Mv Angele IOS Cu.Con nil 31,532 nil 19/01
6) Mv Ertea PSA Cu.Con nil 32,302 nil 23/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.