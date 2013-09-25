Sep 25Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Redwing BEN I.Coal 23/09 ----- ----- nil 23,053 nil 28,739
2) Cos Lucky IOS Cu.Con 21/09 ----- ----- nil 24,021 nil 3,000
3) Princes Park JMB S Acid 21/09 ----- ----- 9,223 nil nil 9,777
4) Om Shakti WWS Logs 22/09 ----- ----- nil 8,117 nil 1,444
5) Veenus SRL I.Coal 24/09 ----- ----- nil 30,745 nil 47,307
6) Good Trade POO T.Coal 24/09 ----- ----- nil 8,230 nil 40,621
7) Medi Imabar ESS T.Coal 22/09 ----- ----- nil 42,237 nil 9,464
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 1,830 nil nil ----- 8/09
2) Mv Asali SRL I.Coa nil 33,338 nil ----- 13/09
3) Mv Mutha MMT I SCRAP nil 1,932 nil ----- 16/09
4) Mv Angele N IOS Cu.Con nil 31,532 nil ----- 19/09
5) Mv Ertea PSA Cu.Con nil 32,302 nil ----- 23/09
6) Mv K Ruby VKL Pet coke nil 31,540 nil ----- 24/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Sima Paya JFS CNTR nil nil 14,036 25/09
2) MV Ds Ability TCT CNTR nil nil 9,940 25/09
3) MT Asia JFS P Oil nil 11,246 nil 25/09
4) MV Tamil Anna POO T.Coal nil 27,986 nil 26/09
5) Brilliant WWS Cashew nil 8,479 nil 26/09
6) MV Copenhagen PSA Mach nil 4,591 nil 28/09
7) MT Dl PSA P Acid 5,997 nil nil 28/09
8) Asahi Maru IOS Cu.Con nil 23,264 nil 28/09
9) Gemini ESS I.Coal nil 31,236 nil 30/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.