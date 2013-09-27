Sep 27Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BrilliantPescad WWS R Cashew 26/09 ----- ----- nil 439 nil 3,721 2) Jindal Tara JSA C Mate 16/09 ----- ----- 3,775 nil nil 3,225 3) Redwing BEN I Coal 23/09 ----- ----- nil 48,790 nil 3,002 4) Ertea Cu.Con PSA 25/09 ----- ----- nil 11,065 nil 29,411 5) Mutha MMT Scrap 25/09 ----- ----- nil 184 nil 516 6) Asia Glory JFS P Oil 26/09 ----- ----- nil 1,163 nil 2,537 7) Veenus SRL Coal 24/09 ----- ----- nil 33,413 nil 44,639 8) Good Trade PSC T.Coal 24/09 ----- ----- nil 29,553 nil 19,298 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha MMT Cargo 1,830 nil nil ----- 09/09 2) Mv Asali IOS I.Coal nil 33,338 nil ----- 13/09 3) Mv Angele JMB Acid 11,690 nil nil ----- 13/09 4) Mv Tiger IOS Cu.Co nil 31,532 nil ----- 19/09 5) Mv Xin BTL Con nil 17,125 nil ----- 27/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Xin RAS menite nil 13,696 nil 27/09 2) MV Oe RLY cntr nil 21,339 nil 28/09 3) MV Shining JFS Logs nil 5,002 nil 30/09 4) MV Hanjin PSA Dap nil 16,270 nil 01/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.