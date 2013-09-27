Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Sep 27Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BrilliantPescad WWS R Cashew 26/09 ----- ----- nil 439 nil 3,721 2) Jindal Tara JSA C Mate 16/09 ----- ----- 3,775 nil nil 3,225 3) Redwing BEN I Coal 23/09 ----- ----- nil 48,790 nil 3,002 4) Ertea Cu.Con PSA 25/09 ----- ----- nil 11,065 nil 29,411 5) Mutha MMT Scrap 25/09 ----- ----- nil 184 nil 516 6) Asia Glory JFS P Oil 26/09 ----- ----- nil 1,163 nil 2,537 7) Veenus SRL Coal 24/09 ----- ----- nil 33,413 nil 44,639 8) Good Trade PSC T.Coal 24/09 ----- ----- nil 29,553 nil 19,298 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha MMT Cargo 1,830 nil nil ----- 09/09 2) Mv Asali IOS I.Coal nil 33,338 nil ----- 13/09 3) Mv Angele JMB Acid 11,690 nil nil ----- 13/09 4) Mv Tiger IOS Cu.Co nil 31,532 nil ----- 19/09 5) Mv Xin BTL Con nil 17,125 nil ----- 27/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Xin RAS menite nil 13,696 nil 27/09 2) MV Oe RLY cntr nil 21,339 nil 28/09 3) MV Shining JFS Logs nil 5,002 nil 30/09 4) MV Hanjin PSA Dap nil 16,270 nil 01/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.