Oct 01Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 03
Total Vessles 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) K Ruby VKL P Coke 28/09 ----- ----- nil 45,925 nil 2,706
2) Dl Ace PSA P Acid 29/09 ----- ----- 3,196 nil nil 6,304
3) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 13/09 ----- ----- 376 nil nil 1,374
4) Princes JMB S Acid 21/09 ----- ----- 11,564 nil nil 7,436
5) Angele N IOS Cu.Con 28/09 ----- ----- nil 11,150 nil 3,055
6) Asali IOS I.Coal 29/09 ----- ----- nil 21,500 nil 33,050
7) Vishva PSC T.Coal 29/09 ----- ----- nil 17,595 nil 31,512
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV Venture SPS I.Coal nil 32,672 nil ----- 28/10
2) Mv Asahi IOS Cu.Con nil 23,264 nil ----- 29/10
3) Mv Top SHS Cu.Con nil 26,801 nil ----- 29/10
4) Mv Apj PSC T.Coal nil 27,997 nil ----- 29/10
5) MV Gemin ESS I.Coal nil 31,236 nil ----- 30/10
6) MV Rotterda ATIC S.Acid 9,419 nil nil ----- 30/10
7) MV Chennai PSC T.Coal nil 24,681 nil ----- 01/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Apj SPS I.Coal nil 30,053 nil 02/10
2) MV St John P JFS Cntr 14,036 nil nil 02/10
3) MV Ds SCS Cntr nil 9,940 nil 02/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.