Oct 01Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) K Ruby VKL P Coke 28/09 ----- ----- nil 45,925 nil 2,706 2) Dl Ace PSA P Acid 29/09 ----- ----- 3,196 nil nil 6,304 3) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 13/09 ----- ----- 376 nil nil 1,374 4) Princes JMB S Acid 21/09 ----- ----- 11,564 nil nil 7,436 5) Angele N IOS Cu.Con 28/09 ----- ----- nil 11,150 nil 3,055 6) Asali IOS I.Coal 29/09 ----- ----- nil 21,500 nil 33,050 7) Vishva PSC T.Coal 29/09 ----- ----- nil 17,595 nil 31,512 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Venture SPS I.Coal nil 32,672 nil ----- 28/10 2) Mv Asahi IOS Cu.Con nil 23,264 nil ----- 29/10 3) Mv Top SHS Cu.Con nil 26,801 nil ----- 29/10 4) Mv Apj PSC T.Coal nil 27,997 nil ----- 29/10 5) MV Gemin ESS I.Coal nil 31,236 nil ----- 30/10 6) MV Rotterda ATIC S.Acid 9,419 nil nil ----- 30/10 7) MV Chennai PSC T.Coal nil 24,681 nil ----- 01/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Apj SPS I.Coal nil 30,053 nil 02/10 2) MV St John P JFS Cntr 14,036 nil nil 02/10 3) MV Ds SCS Cntr nil 9,940 nil 02/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.