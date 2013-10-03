Oct 03Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Mutha Supreme MMT G Cargo 13/10 ----- ----- nil 750 nil 872
2) Dl Ace PSA P Acid 29/10 ----- ----- nil 7,193 nil 2,307
3) Asali IOS I.Coal 29/10 ----- ----- 32,700 nil nil 21,850
4) Asahi Maru IOS Cu.Con 01/10 ----- ----- nil 1,400 nil 16,824
5) Apj Akhil PSC T.Coal 02/10 ----- ----- nil 11,763 nil 33,188
6) Vishva Diksha PSC T.Coal 29/10 ----- ----- nil 37,977 nil 11,130
7) Princes Park JMB S Acid 21/10 ----- ----- 17,627 nil nil 1,373
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Top Wing SHS Cu.Con nil 26,801 nil ----- 29/10
2) Mv Gemini ESS I.Coal nil 31,236 nil ----- 30/10
3) Mt Jl Rotterdam ATIC S Acid 9,419 nil nil ----- 30/10
4) Mv Chennai PSC T.Coal nil 24,681 nil ----- 01/10
5) Mv Hanjin PSA Dap nil 16,270 nil ----- 02/10
6) Mv Apj Jad SPS I.Coal nil 30,053 nil ----- 02/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Arikun JFS Logs 5,691 nil nil 03/10
2) MT Malhari RAS C S nil 8,625 nil 03/10
3) MV Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil 17,125 nil 04/10
4) MV Island Green PSA Cu.Con nil 18,096 nil 04/10
5) MT Kiel ATIC F. Oil nil 4,568 nil 07/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.