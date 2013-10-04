Oct 04Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Mutha Supreme MMT G Cargo 13/10 ----- ----- 468 nil nil 404
2) Dl Ace IOS P Acid 29/10 ----- ----- 2,155 nil nil 152
3) Asali PSA I Coal 29/10 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 10,850
4) Asahi Maru IOS Cu.Con 01/10 ----- ----- nil 4,861 nil 11,963
5) Mutha MMT Logs 25/10 ----- ----- 2,888 nil nil 1,379
6) Shining JFS Cu.Con 01/10 ----- ----- 7,860 nil nil 32,140
7) Top Wing RAS I.Coal 03/10 ----- ----- 7,860 nil nil 10,198
8) Venture Pear SHS T.Coal 03/10 ----- ----- nil 808 nil 23,406
9) Vishva Diksha PSC T.Coal 01/10 ----- ----- nil 19,064 nil 4,216
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Gemini ESS I.Coal nil 31,236 nil ----- 30/10
2) Mt Jl ATIC S.Acid 9,419 nil nil ----- 30/10
3) Mv Chennai PSC T.Coal nil 24,681 nil ----- 01/10
4) Mv Hanjin PSC Dap nil 16,270 nil ----- 02/10
5) Mv Apj Jad SPS I.Coal nil 30,053 nil ----- 02/10
6) Mv Arikun JFS Logs nil 5,691 nil ----- 03/10
7) Mv Tiger BTL CNTR 17,125 nil nil ----- 04/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT Malhar RAS C S Lye 8,625 nil nil 04/10
2) MT Ds Ability PSA Cu.Con nil 18,096 nil 04/10
3) MV Stx Mutiara JFS CNTR nil nil 14,036 05/10
4) MV Canopus RLY CNTR 21,339 nil nil 05/10
5) MV Glorious SWSL Lpg nil 16,777 nil 05/10
6) MV Fraternity PSA Logs nil 17,019 nil 05/10
7) MT Oel Kochi ATIC Naptha nil 30,120 nil 06/10
8) MT St John SPS I.Coal nil 44,098 nil 06/10
9) MT Island SCS CNTR nil nil 9,940 06/10
10) MT Malhari ATIC F Oil nil 4,568 nil 07/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.