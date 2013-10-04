Oct 04Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mutha Supreme MMT G Cargo 13/10 ----- ----- 468 nil nil 404 2) Dl Ace IOS P Acid 29/10 ----- ----- 2,155 nil nil 152 3) Asali PSA I Coal 29/10 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 10,850 4) Asahi Maru IOS Cu.Con 01/10 ----- ----- nil 4,861 nil 11,963 5) Mutha MMT Logs 25/10 ----- ----- 2,888 nil nil 1,379 6) Shining JFS Cu.Con 01/10 ----- ----- 7,860 nil nil 32,140 7) Top Wing RAS I.Coal 03/10 ----- ----- 7,860 nil nil 10,198 8) Venture Pear SHS T.Coal 03/10 ----- ----- nil 808 nil 23,406 9) Vishva Diksha PSC T.Coal 01/10 ----- ----- nil 19,064 nil 4,216 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Gemini ESS I.Coal nil 31,236 nil ----- 30/10 2) Mt Jl ATIC S.Acid 9,419 nil nil ----- 30/10 3) Mv Chennai PSC T.Coal nil 24,681 nil ----- 01/10 4) Mv Hanjin PSC Dap nil 16,270 nil ----- 02/10 5) Mv Apj Jad SPS I.Coal nil 30,053 nil ----- 02/10 6) Mv Arikun JFS Logs nil 5,691 nil ----- 03/10 7) Mv Tiger BTL CNTR 17,125 nil nil ----- 04/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Malhar RAS C S Lye 8,625 nil nil 04/10 2) MT Ds Ability PSA Cu.Con nil 18,096 nil 04/10 3) MV Stx Mutiara JFS CNTR nil nil 14,036 05/10 4) MV Canopus RLY CNTR 21,339 nil nil 05/10 5) MV Glorious SWSL Lpg nil 16,777 nil 05/10 6) MV Fraternity PSA Logs nil 17,019 nil 05/10 7) MT Oel Kochi ATIC Naptha nil 30,120 nil 06/10 8) MT St John SPS I.Coal nil 44,098 nil 06/10 9) MT Island SCS CNTR nil nil 9,940 06/10 10) MT Malhari ATIC F Oil nil 4,568 nil 07/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.