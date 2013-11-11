Nov 11Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 02 Total Vessles 12 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sky Globe SHS Cu.Con 12/11 ----- ----- nil 10,604 nil 10,604 2) Dalmatia G I.Coal SRL 11/11 ----- ----- nil 45,730 nil 45,730 3) Kiel F Oil AIC 12/11 ----- ----- nil 1,720 nil 1,720 4) Vf Glory AMJ Salt 12/11 ----- ----- nil 1,144 nil 1,144 5) Ikan Siakap AEL I.Coal 11/11 ----- ----- nil 4,740 nil 4,740 6) Good Trade PSC T.Coal 11/11 ----- ----- nil 22,988 nil 22,988 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha MMT Gl Cargo nil 1,830 nil ----- 30/11 2) Mv Grebe HRC I.Coal nil 33,045 nil ----- 03/11 3) Mt Zhen RAS C S nil 8,548 nil ----- 07/11 4) Mv Nathan SWS I.Coal nil 32,987 nil ----- 07/11 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bianco Bulker TSS I.Coal nil 30,008 nil 11/11 2) MV Maple AMJ Salt In Bulk nil 15,808 nil 11/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.