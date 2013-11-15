Nov 15Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 04
Total Vessles 14
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Sky Globe SHS Cu.Con 15/11 ----- ----- nil 21,516 nil 880
2) Grebe Bulker HRC I Coal 16/11 ----- ----- nil 42,500 nil 15,030
3) Pacific Island AMJ Sulphur 18/11 ----- ----- nil 3,185 nil 18,815
4) Bianco AMJ I Coal 18/11 ----- ----- nil 6,173 nil 45,847
5) Apj Jad PSC T.Coal 13/11 ----- ----- nil 14,127 nil 31,301
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Mutha MMT Gl cargo nil 1,830 nil ----- 30/11
2) Mv Mutha MMT Gl cargo nil 1,932 nil ----- 09/11
3) Mv Hanjin GAC Cu.Con nil 16,252 nil ----- 09/11
4) Mv Chennai PSC T.Coal nil 24,681 nil ----- 14/11
5) Mv Ocean PSC T.Coal nil 29,964 nil ----- 15/11
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Clipper Daisy JFS Palm nil 7,092 nil 15/11
2) MT Ark ATIC S Acid nil 4,526 nil 17/11
3) Nicolaos A BEN I.Coal 31,167 nil nil 18/11
4) Ocean Kite IOS Cu.Con nil 22,662 nil 19/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.