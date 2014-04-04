Apr 04Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kanchana SHS Cu.Con 02/04 ----- ----- nil 6,729 nil 25,461 2) Bold World ATIC S Acid 31/03 ----- ----- 1,108 nil nil 6,892 3) Mandarin WWS I.Coal 03/04 ----- ----- nil 13,904 nil 39,831 4) Ds Ability SCS CNTR 03/04 ----- ----- nil nil 8,400 COMP 5) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 02/04 ----- ----- nil 21,728 nil 27,366 6) Skua AEL T.Coal 03/04 ----- ----- nil 11,181 nil 39,819 7) Gas Texiana ATIC Vcm 03/04 ----- ----- nil 2,832 nil COMP 8) Durban SET Sulphur 01/04 ----- 03/04 nil 22,000 nil COMP 9) St.John JFS CNTR 02/04 ----- 03/04 nil nil 20,925 COMP 10) Symi SWSL Lpg 02/04 ----- 04/04 nil 7,000 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shenzhen ATIC S Acid 18,000 nil nil 31/03 --- 2) Mv Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 01/04 --- 3) Mv Allcargo DSA S Aggr 6,200 nil nil 03/04 --- 4) Mv Chennai PSL T.Coal nil 49,258 nil 03/04 --- 5) Mv Magnum HRC I.Coal nil 53,435 nil 04/04 --- 6) Mv Thorco SHS Cu.Con nil 11,127 nil 04/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Tiger BTL CNTR nil nil 17,000 04/04 2) MV Oel RLY CNTR nil nil 1 05/04 3) MV Bonthi HRC Gl Cargo 3,700 nil nil 05/04 4) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 05/04 5) Deshbandhu HRC LOGS nil 32,595 nil 06/04 6) Sioux HRC LOGS nil 21,656 nil 06/04 7) MV Erk SET R Phos nil 30,200 nil 07/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.