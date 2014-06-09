Jun 09Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mercy Wisdom PSA Maize 02/06 02/06 02/06 12,115 nil nil 35 2) Pearl Halo SHS Cu.Con 07/06 07/06 07/06 nil 8,750 nil 16,250 3) Flag Mersinidi MSS I.Coal 09/06 09/06 09/06 nil 490 nil 55,260 4) Gem of PSL T.Coal 05/06 05/06 05/06 nil 39,202 nil 450 5) Sephora AEL T.Coal 06/06 06/06 06/06 nil 35,040 nil 15,960 6) Fpmc IOS Naptha 07/06 07/06 07/06 nil 8,500 nil 8,012 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Her MSA Cu.Con nil 10,578 nil ----- 29/05 2) Mv Minoan SET I.Coal nil 64,880 nil ----- 06/06 3) Mv Idc IOS Peas nil 24,824 nil ----- 07/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Eupen SWSL Lpg nil 7,200 nil 09/06 2) Barge MMT Mach 400 nil nil 09/06 3) Tug Mutha MMT Ballast nil nil 09/06 4) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 09/06 5) Vinalines SPS I.Coal nil 47,000 nil 09/06 6) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,000 09/06 7) Borneo JFS P. Oil nil 6,511 nil 10/06 8) Coral Hero IOS Oil Cake nil 6,300 nil 10/06 9) Hoa Nam AMJ Oil Cake nil 6,500 nil 10/06 10) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 11/06 11) Navios PSA Logs nil 29,900 nil 12/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.