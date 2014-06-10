Jun 10Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Pearl Halo SHS Cu.Con 07/06 07/06 07/06 nil 15,300 nil 9,700
2) Flag Mersinidi MSS I.Coal 09/06 09/06 09/06 nil 17,047 nil 38,703
3) Barge Mutha MMT Mach 09/06 09/06 09/06 205 nil nil 195
4) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR 10/06 10/06 10/06 nil nil 16,260 COMP
5) Sephora AEL T.Coal 06/06 06/06 06/06 nil 35,040 nil 15,960
6) Fpmc IOS Naptha 07/06 07/06 07/06 nil 8,500 nil 8,012
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Her MSA Cu.Con nil 10,578 nil ----- 29/05
2) Mv Idc IOS Peas nil 24,824 nil ----- 07/06
3) Mt Eupen SWSL Lpg nil 7,200 nil ----- 09/06
4) Vinalines SPS I.Coal nil 47,000 nil ----- 09/06
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Borneo JFS P. Oil nil 6,511 nil 10/06
2) Coral Hero IOS Oil Cake nil 6,300 nil 10/06
3) Hoa Nam AMJ Oil Cake nil 6,500 nil 10/06
4) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 11/06
5) Chennai PSL T.Coal nil 40,988 nil 11/06
6) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 11/06
7) Stella AMJ Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 11/06
8) Ds Ability SCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 11/06
9) Navios PSA Logs nil 29,900 nil 12/06
10) Ark Pioneer ATIC S Acid 7,000 nil nil 12/06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.