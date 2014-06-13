Jun 13Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pearl Halo SHS Cu.Con 07/06 ----- ----- nil 15,300 nil 9,700 2) Flag Mersinidi MSS I.Coal 09/06 ----- ----- nil 17,047 nil 38,703 3) Barge Mutha MMT Mach 09/06 ----- ----- 205 nil nil 195 4) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR 10/06 ----- ----- nil nil 16,260 n.a. 5) Sephora AEL T.Coal 06/06 ----- ----- nil 44,145 nil 6,855 6) Fpmc IOS Naptha 07/06 ----- ----- nil 14,400 nil 2,112 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV HR ConstitutionBLT Cu.con nil 10,578 nil 29/05 --- 2) Mv Pearl Halo VLR Cu.Con nil 25,000 nil 07/06 --- 3) MT Gas Texiana NRQ VCM nil 4,190 nil 09/06 --- 4) MV HR ConstitutionBLT Cu.con nil 10,578 nil 09/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DS Ability TCT CNTR nil nil 700 10/06 2) MV Barge Mutha MME Mach 330 nil nil 10/06 3) MV Tug Mutha NRQ Ballast n.a. nil nil 10/06 4) MV Chois Sunrise PSL Mop nil 38,500 nil 11/06 5) MV Tiger Pearl TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 11/06 6) MV Mercy Wisdom HRC Maize 12,150 nil nil 11/06 7) MV Oel Kutch TCT CNTR nil nil 1 11/06 8) MT Symi NRQ LPG nil 8,300 nil 11/06 9) MV Kota DBGT CNTR nil nil 600 12/06 10) MT Doradus NRQ F.O. nil 6,200 nil 12/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.